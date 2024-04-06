Plymouth Argyle next manager: Ex-Barnsley, Sunderland and Preston North End man among favourites
Plymouth currently have their director of football Neil Dewsnip at the helm on a temporary basis, following their decision to part ways with Ian Foster. The Pilgrims had only recruited Foster in January but his tenure was brought to an abrupt end.
Dewsnip led the club to an important win over Rotherham United last night (April 5) but the threat of relegation to League One remains. With Dewsnip in post until the end of the season, it remains to be seen who will lead the club into the 2024/25 campaign.
Among the Readwrite favourites at 5/1 is Neil, who has been out of work since he was dismissed by Stoke City in December. His Potters reign was brought to an end with the club struggling near the foot of the Championship table.
He was replaced by Steven Schumacher, who vacated his post at Plymouth in order to take the reins. However, he has been unable to steer the club clear of the relegation battle.
Veteran manager Neil Warnock was reportedly considered for the Plymouth post before Dewsnip was given the reins, but has now insisted he is retired. Former Sheffield United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is also among the favourites, priced at 9/1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.