Plymouth have rolled the dice in their battle for Championship survival, dismissing Ian Foster with six games of the season remaining. The Pilgrims are hovering precariously above the drop zone, occupying 21st place.

Foster had only been appointed in January, following Steven Schumacher’s decision to leave for Stoke City. Plymouth’s director of football, Neil Dewsnip, has now taken the reins at Home Park on a temporary basis.

Veteran manager Neil Warnock was reportedly considered for the role, but it was decided that Dewsnip would step into the dugout and attempt to keep Plymouth’s heads above water.

Paul Heckingbottom was dismissed by Sheffield United in December. Image: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the favourites to be Plymouth’s next permanent manager is someone who shares some former clubs with Warnock in Heckingbottom. He has been out of work since December, when he was dismissed by Sheffield United and replaced by Chris Wilder.

The 46-year-old had led the Blades to promotion from the Championship earlier on in the year but had overseen a difficult start to life back in the Premier League.