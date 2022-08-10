Port Vale v Rotherham United: Millers quick to make their point, believes Washington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course the Millers want to win, but Washington says in morale terms, drawing with Swansea City on their first day back in the Championship had much the same effect.

“That point and that performance went as far as winning another game might have because of the quality of the opposition, the way they finished last season and what was expected of them this season,” argues Washington.

“They’re going to be expected to finish top six, top eight, so we can take great heart from the performance. I think we had the most shots on target on the opening day so it showed we are competitive at least at this level, especially at home where the fans are brilliant.”

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser has been the subject of transfer bids. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Meanwhile manager Paul Warne has told suitors he would not sell Dan Barlaser for £2m. The Millers have rejected three bids for the 25-year-old, the last of them £1m.

“I think it is their third bid and I presume it is their last,” said Warne. “We just said categorically ‘No’. They could double it and I still wouldn’t want to sell Dan. I have spoken to their manager and it was a respectful conversation. I said there was zero point (negotiating).”

The club in question are believed to be Blackpool.

Last six games: Port Vale LWWWLW; Rotherham United DWDWLW

Referee: R Madden (Huddersfield)