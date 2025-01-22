Portsmouth wrap up permanent deal for Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough-linked forward
The 19-year-old was reported to be of interest to both the Owls and Boro as a result of his exploits in Australia with Brisbane Roar.
He has left the club having scored 11 goals in 34 A-League appearances, joining Championship strugglers Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.
The Australia youth international has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “He’s a really exciting young player, who is coming over here with bags of potential.
“Thomas has already made a real impact playing in the A-League this season and will be ready to come here and try to do the same for us in the Championship.
“He works incredibly hard off the ball and scores goals, while is also a big physical presence, so we’re very much looking forward to working with him.”
In a farewell message to Brisbane Roar, Waddingham said: “When I was younger the only dream I had was to play for this club, so it’s tough to leave, but to go even further than that is pretty surreal.
“It went pretty quickly to be honest, going from NPL when I got here in the 18s, then A-League straight away, starting pretty quickly.
“I loved every bit of it and I learned so much from the coaches that I’ve had and all the players that I’ve worked with, it’s a good place to be.
“To the fans, it’s meant a lot to me because I was one of them back in the day and to help the club out both on the field and now off the field is something that I treasure.”
