Portsmouth have wrapped up a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough-linked forward Thomas Waddingham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old was reported to be of interest to both the Owls and Boro as a result of his exploits in Australia with Brisbane Roar.

He has left the club having scored 11 goals in 34 A-League appearances, joining Championship strugglers Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australia youth international has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Thomas Waddingham's Brisbane Roar departure has been confirmed. | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “He’s a really exciting young player, who is coming over here with bags of potential.

“Thomas has already made a real impact playing in the A-League this season and will be ready to come here and try to do the same for us in the Championship.

“He works incredibly hard off the ball and scores goals, while is also a big physical presence, so we’re very much looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a farewell message to Brisbane Roar, Waddingham said: “When I was younger the only dream I had was to play for this club, so it’s tough to leave, but to go even further than that is pretty surreal.

Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough were both linked with the Australian frontman. | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“It went pretty quickly to be honest, going from NPL when I got here in the 18s, then A-League straight away, starting pretty quickly.

“I loved every bit of it and I learned so much from the coaches that I’ve had and all the players that I’ve worked with, it’s a good place to be.