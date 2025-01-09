Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It is already shaping up to be a busy month in Yorkshire, with many of the county’s clubs conducting early business.

There have been incomings and outgoings at various clubs - and no shortage of rumours.

Here are the latest headlines on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Bradford City confirm loan termination

Bradford City may have lost Andy Cook to injury, but Oliver Sanderson will not be filling in for the Bantams talisman. His loan deal has been terminated, meaning he is now back at parent club Fulham.

He has left having made 18 appearances for the League Two side and scored three goals.

The January transfer window is in full swing across Yorkshire. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday eye forward

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly lodged a bid for Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham.

The 19-year-old is among the most revered prospects in Australia and has also been linked with Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough allow fringe player to depart

Matthew Hoppe’s contract at Middlesbrough has been cancelled by mutual consent. The USA international has been on the books at the Riverside since 2022 but managed just six first-team appearances.

Matthew Hoppe has left Middlesbrough after managing just six first-team appearances. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Yorkshire clubs joined in Barry hunt

Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry is reportedly being eyed by Millwall. A raft of Championship clubs have been linked with Barry, who is back at his parent club after an explosive loan spell at Stockport County.