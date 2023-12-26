Leeds United’s squad is hardly in need of an overhaul, yet plenty of fans will have the January transfer window on their minds.

When the window swings open, clubs will once again be able to conduct business and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will do any deals. Daniel Farke's side occupy a play-off spot but strengthening may be deemed necessary if they are to seal a Premier League return.

However, business in January is rarely easy to do. Dominoes often have to fall and players are regularly made available for bloated prices. It is tricky to navigate yet is a window that can have a huge impact on the final standings.

Summer expenditures mean clubs may be reluctant to fork out big bucks in January, therefore temporary additions can prove tempting. Leeds have already signed Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Jaidon Anthony on loan this season but EFL rules state five loan signings can be registered.

Leeds United were linked with Han-Noah Massengo before he joined Burnley. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

With January approaching, The Yorkshire Post have identified six players Leeds could potentially explore the possibility of signing on loan.

Ian Maatsen (Chelsea)

Left-back has been a problem position at Leeds for years. Since Charlie Taylor left for Burnley in 2017, it has been a position best filled by the versatile Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski. The addition of a natural left-back like Maatsen would arguably be of huge benefit to Leeds, and could enable Djed Spence to move to his natural right-back spot.

Hugo Bueno (Wolves)

Another potential left-back target, Bueno is highly thought of at Wolves but is not a regular starter. A spell in the Championship could accelerate his development, as well as provide competition for Junior Firpo.

Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Spence being used at left-back and Luke Ayling out of favour, teenager Archie Gray has been operating at right-back. If Farke wants to take the prodigy out of the firing line at some point, adding someone like Bradley to his ranks could prove tempting.

Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest)

A vastly experienced centre-back, Worrall has slipped down the pecking order at Forest. Rodon and Pascal Struijk have been rocks at the back for Leeds but if Charlie Cresswell gets itchy feet, Leeds may wish to recruit some competition for their first-choice pairing.

Han-Noah Massengo (Burnley)

Leeds were linked with the French midfielder in the summer but Premier League side Burnley secured his signature. Competition in midfield has been fierce at Turf Moor and he is yet to make his top flight debut. If Leeds develop fears regarding their reliance on Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara, Massengo could potentially ease their workloads.

Sergio Gomez (Manchester City)