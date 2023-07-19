All Sections
Predicted Championship table after transfers for Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday - gallery

As transfer deals are struck across the Championship, it becomes easier for predictions to be made.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

Squads are starting to take shape, making analysis of strengthens and weaknesses more straightforward as it becomes clearer who will be representing the club when the new season begins.

Across Yorkshire, a number of transfer deals have been done. Leeds United have kicked off their summer recruitment with the addition of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, while Hull City have secured the services of former Doncaster Rovers winger Jason Lokilo.

Transfers can alter predictions and with this in mind, below are the current Sky Bet odds for Championship promotion and relegation and how they have the predicted table looking.

Here are the latest second tier odds and how they have the table looking.

1. Predicted table

Here are the latest second tier odds and how they have the table looking. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 13/8 | Promotion odds: 40/1

2. 24. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 13/8 | Promotion odds: 40/1 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 7/4 | Promotion odds: 33/1

3. 23. Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 7/4 | Promotion odds: 33/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 3/1 | Promotion odds: 20/1

4. 22. Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 3/1 | Promotion odds: 20/1 Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

