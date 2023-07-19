Predicted Championship table after transfers for Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday - gallery
Squads are starting to take shape, making analysis of strengthens and weaknesses more straightforward as it becomes clearer who will be representing the club when the new season begins.
Across Yorkshire, a number of transfer deals have been done. Leeds United have kicked off their summer recruitment with the addition of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, while Hull City have secured the services of former Doncaster Rovers winger Jason Lokilo.
Transfers can alter predictions and with this in mind, below are the current Sky Bet odds for Championship promotion and relegation and how they have the predicted table looking.