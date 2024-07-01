Preston North End have confirmed the departure of Sheffield United and Coventry City-linked midfielder Alan Browne.

The 29-year-old has spent the entirety of senior career at Deepdale, having been plucked from Cork City as a teenager. He has amassed 414 appearances, establishing himself as a modern-day icon at the club.

However, after a decade of service, he is seeking pastures new. Preston offered the midfielder a three-year contract extension but he has opted against putting pen to paper, instead leaving as a free agent.

His exit will most likely have put an array of clubs on alert, considering how crucial he has been to Preston. Sheffield United have been linked with a swoop for the Republic of Ireland international, as have Coventry City.

Alan Browne has rejected the offer of a new contract at Preston North End. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

In a statement, Preston said: “Preston North End can confirm that Alan Browne’s contract expired yesterday evening on June 30, 2024.

“Alan has informed the club that he will not be accepting the offer of a three-year extension to his existing contract and he therefore leaves North End with the best wishes of everybody.

“Whatever the remaining period of his playing career has in store for him, the club would like to wish Alan, Shauna, and their family all the best for the future. He will forever remain welcome back at Deepdale.”

Sheffield United are in the process of rebuilding after suffering relegation from the Premier League after just one season back in the top flight. They have lost some senior players themselves, with defender John Egan the latest to move on.

Browne would arguably be a coup for the Blades, although it is difficult to imagine the club not facing stiff competition in a race to secure his signature.