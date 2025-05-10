Preston North End in negotiations with former Sheffield United and Manchester City man over coaching role
The 36-year-old took on a dual role for the 2024/25 season, dipping his toe into coaching while remaining a member of the playing squad.
However, it appears the veteran marksman could potentially bring the curtain down on his playing career this summer.
Preston revealed their retained list yesterday (May 9) and confirmed negotiations with Evans were taking place.
It was specified that the talks pertained to a coaching gig, suggesting the Wales-capped forward could be hanging up his boots.
Evans made 126 appearances for Sheffield United across two spells, scoring 48 goals and registering 19 assists.
The former Manchester City and Chesterfield man has represented Preston since 2021, amassing 103 appearances for the Lilywhites and weighing in with 16 goals.
As part of his player-coach role, he has been working alongside another former Blade in Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom.
The former Sheffield United, Barnsley and Leeds United boss saw his side narrowly avoid relegation to League One and has a significant rebuilding task on his hands.
Preston have released six members of their first-team squad and are holding talks with out-of-contract trio Robbie Brady, Josh Seary and Kacper Pasiek.