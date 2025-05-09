Former Sheffield United, Rangers and Millwall winger tasked with repairing 'disconnect' in new management role
After spending recent years plying his trade in the non-league pyramid, the 38-year-old has called time on his 20-year playing career.
He cut his teeth with Manchester United and was loaned to the likes of Rangers, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest while on the books at Old Trafford.
The wideman did not make the grade with the Red Devils but forged out a career further down the pyramid, enjoying productive spells with the likes of Ipswich Town and Millwall.
He has now been tasked with repairing “disconnect” at Welling United following their relegation from the National League South.
Speaking to the club’s website, Martin said: “I’m making that transition from playing into management and I’m delighted to get it over the line – I can’t wait to get started.
“The rebuild has started. We’re ahead of the curve in terms of recruitment, we’ve highlighted some good players and the big thing we’re going after now is character.
“We want good characters around the place because we want to merge the players and supporters back together.
“The fans are fundamental to what we want to create here. By all accounts, there’s been a disconnect and we want them to feel a part of us so we can be one team together.
“We want to have control of possession. We want to be aggressive, play through the thirds and create goalscoring opportunities.
“We want supporters to be coming here excited to watch an entertaining game of football and one in which we score plenty of goals.”