Preston North End have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of potential new managers that features figures familiar with fans of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Sheffield United.

Ryan Lowe departed Deepdale by mutual consent earlier this week, just one game into the club’s Championship campaign. He had overseen a home defeat to Sheffield United before vacating his role after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

A number of managers were linked with the vacancy in the immediate aftermath of Lowe’s exit. Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was linked, as was former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Sky Sports, Preston have compiled a shortlist of potential contenders. One name believed to be high on the list is former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy.

Brian Barry-Murphy has been linked with the Preston North End vacancy. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The 46-year-old is currently without a club, having recently left his role as manager of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad. He also has senior management experience as a former Rochdale boss.

Former Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil, who has led Preston before, is also believed to be on the shortlist. Also thought to be included is ex-Sheffield United forward, and former Preston stalwart, Paul Gallagher.

There is plenty of experience on the reported shortlist, with Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace and former Millwall manager Gary Rowett included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad