Preston North End next manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Sheffield United men on 'shortlist'
Ryan Lowe departed Deepdale by mutual consent earlier this week, just one game into the club’s Championship campaign. He had overseen a home defeat to Sheffield United before vacating his role after two-and-a-half years at the helm.
A number of managers were linked with the vacancy in the immediate aftermath of Lowe’s exit. Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was linked, as was former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy.
According to Sky Sports, Preston have compiled a shortlist of potential contenders. One name believed to be high on the list is former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Brian Barry-Murphy.
The 46-year-old is currently without a club, having recently left his role as manager of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad. He also has senior management experience as a former Rochdale boss.
Former Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil, who has led Preston before, is also believed to be on the shortlist. Also thought to be included is ex-Sheffield United forward, and former Preston stalwart, Paul Gallagher.
There is plenty of experience on the reported shortlist, with Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace and former Millwall manager Gary Rowett included.
Preston are currently being led on an interim basis by former Huddersfield Town coach Mike Marsh, with Ched Evans and Peter Murphy providing assistance. Their temporary reign started last night (August 13) with a Carabao Cup win over Sunderland.
