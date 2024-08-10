Queens Park Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday-linked winger Karamoko Dembele.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, reports suggested Wednesday had made contact with French side Brest about a loan deal for the 21-year-old. He had enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Blackpool, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists in League One.

He had previously been linked with a raft of clubs, with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be among the clubs keeping tabs on his progress. However, it appears Dembele is not Yorkshire-bound and will instead be plying his trade in the capital this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karamoko Dembele has previously been linked with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, QPR have agreed a deal to bring Dembele on board on a permanent basis. A deal worth €3m is said to have been agreed on, with add-ons such as a sell-on clause believed to have been included. He will reportedly travel to the UK this weekend to complete a medical ahead of the proposed move.

A product of Celtic’s academy, Dembele hit the headlines as a 13-year-old when he made his debut for the club’s under-20s side. Despite his early promise, he only managed a handful of senior outings for the Bhoys.