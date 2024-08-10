QPR 'agree deal' for winger previously linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Wolves
Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, reports suggested Wednesday had made contact with French side Brest about a loan deal for the 21-year-old. He had enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Blackpool, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists in League One.
He had previously been linked with a raft of clubs, with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be among the clubs keeping tabs on his progress. However, it appears Dembele is not Yorkshire-bound and will instead be plying his trade in the capital this season.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, QPR have agreed a deal to bring Dembele on board on a permanent basis. A deal worth €3m is said to have been agreed on, with add-ons such as a sell-on clause believed to have been included. He will reportedly travel to the UK this weekend to complete a medical ahead of the proposed move.
A product of Celtic’s academy, Dembele hit the headlines as a 13-year-old when he made his debut for the club’s under-20s side. Despite his early promise, he only managed a handful of senior outings for the Bhoys.
Brest came calling in 2022, although he saw more action out on loan at Blackpool than he had for his parent club in France.
