Quiet leaders earning praise and respect of Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff

THE sight of several Huddersfield Town players coming into their own - without having to shout it from the rooftops - is giving Michael Duff a sense of satisfaction at the minute.

Look across the Terriers squad and there are some natural leaders, with the names of senior figures in Jonathan Hogg, Matty Pearson, Lee Nicholls and Michal Helik being ones that spring to mind pretty quickly.

They, alongside others, have had spells out of the starting line-up this season. The sight of others stepping up and taking responsibility in their absence has been particularly encouraging.

If Town are to achieve their coveted aims this season, it is certainly necessary as well, heading into a critical period of the campaign when games come thick and fast, and mentality is tested.

It is a time when players must ‘put their hands up’ from across the squad.

Duff, whose side are in action on Tuesday night when they make the long trip to East London to face Leyton Orient, said: "I don’t think you will change people’s personalities and that’s not what I'll be trying to do.

"I am not trying to turn someone who is quiet as a mouse into the loudest bloke in the room. It’s trying to give them responsibility. It could be a little tap to their mate and say: ‘hey, I thought you were good yesterday.’ It could be as little as that.

"The more senior ones Iike Hoggy have got a responsibility, whether they are in the team or not. People put their hands up with performances.”

Impact: Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu, right, celebrates scoring the winning goal against Charlton on Saturday. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

That was evident in Saturday’s home win against Charlton Athletic, from David Kasumu’s winning goal on 63 minutes to a moment that slipped up the radar right at the end.

That saw keeper Jacob Chapman stay alive to make a key late block after the home defence had switched off following a Charlton free-kick.

Duff added: "I think Jacob Chapman has been really good after literally getting thrown in the deep end, while Kas (Kasuma) is one of those players that people don’t really notice because he does a lot of the dirty work.

"Herbie Kane is starting to look like the player we thought we’d signed, particularly in the last two or three weeks.