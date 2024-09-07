Rangers face transfer 'interest' in former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United man as six clubs linked
The 32-year-old has been on the books of Scottish giants Rangers for nearly a decade and serves as captain at Ibrox. However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months.
Although the British transfer window has closed, there are countries still allowing their clubs to conduct business and it appears Tavernier could still have the opportunity to depart.
According to HITC, four clubs in Turkey and two in Qatar are keeping tabs on the experienced defender. Istanbul Basaksehir are the latest Turkish club to have been linked, with Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas also thought to be monitoring his situation.
The aforementioned quartet can sign players until their transfer deadline of September 13. Clubs in Qatar can conduct business until September 9 and Tavernier is believed to be of interest to Al-Arabi and Al-Gharafa.
Yorkshire-born Tavernier was nurtured by Farsley Celtic and Leeds United, but was given his senior breakthrough by Newcastle United. First-team opportunities proved limited at St James’ Park and he was loaned out to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.
He left the Magpies for Wigan Athletic, but swapped the Latics for the Gers a year later. Across his nine years in Scotland, Tavernier has amassed 467 appearances and scored 125 goals.
