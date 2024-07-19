Rangers have reportedly received an offer for ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender James Tavernier.

Yorkshire-born Tavernier was nurtured within Leeds United’s youth system but was given his first professional deal by Newcastle United. A first-team breakthrough at St James’ Park did not materialise and the Magpies loaned him out to the likes of Wednesday and Rotherham.

He left Newcastle permanently in 2014, spending a season with Wigan Athletic before moving north of the border to join Rangers. The defender has flourished at Ibrox, amassing a staggering 460 appearances for the Scottish Premiership giants.

The 32-year-old serves as the club’s captain and has also scored an impressive 125 goals, despite being a right-back by trade. However, it appears the Gers could potentially lose their long-serving stalwart.

James Tavernier has been on the books at Rangers for nearly a decade. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Turkish side Trabzonspor have tabled an offer for the defender. Rangers boss Philippe Clement recently conceded the club could accept offers for players, with only goalkeeper Jack Butland deemed irreplaceable.

He said: "If there's somebody coming with the right amount of money we will see, we will discuss. But you always need to see, then you need to replace somebody, and you need enough money to replace them to make it better, otherwise it is also of no use. It's finding a balance in that way.

"I believe there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment, that I don't think a team will pay the money he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland. Everybody knows what I think about that. Every player falls in to that category - Jack doesn't.”