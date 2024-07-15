Former Leeds United, Barnsley and Derby County man given £30m price tag as 'irreplaceable' claim made
The 31-year-old has enjoyed a career resurgence in Scotland, making the number one spot at Ibrox his own. He had previously seen his stock drop while acting as an understudy for Crystal Palace and Manchester United.
A number of key Rangers figures have been at the centre of transfer speculation, although Clement has issued a stern warning regarding Butland’s importance to the Gers.
As reported by the Daily Record, Clement said: “I think there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment that I don’t think a team will pay the money that he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland. Everybody knows what I think about that. Everybody who is here is part of my plans. It is like that.
“Otherwise they would not be here. That is the thing with fans, I think it changed with having the PlayStation or Football Manager and you can say ‘this player I don’t like he needs to be out’. It doesn’t work that way. These guys have contracts.”
Early on his career, Butland was considered to be among England’s most gifted goalkeepers. He had two spells on loan in Yorkshire, featuring between the sticks for Barnsley and Leeds.
As recently as last year, a £30m bid for Butland would have been inconceivable but Clement is adamant it would take an offer in that region for a sale to be sanctioned.
He said: “If somebody comes with £30m or £40m, you can replace him for that money. Every player falls into that category. We need money to replace him. If it is a good amount you can replace him and do something else. We will see.”
There was talk of Butland receiving an England call-up earlier this year, but Gareth Southgate opted against bringing the stopper back into the fold. Jordan Pickford retained his number one spot for the Three Lions at Euro 2024, with Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson acting as cover.
