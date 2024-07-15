Rangers boss Philippe Clement has claimed former Leeds United and Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Butland is irreplaceable - and slapped a hefty price tag on his head.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a career resurgence in Scotland, making the number one spot at Ibrox his own. He had previously seen his stock drop while acting as an understudy for Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

A number of key Rangers figures have been at the centre of transfer speculation, although Clement has issued a stern warning regarding Butland’s importance to the Gers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Daily Record, Clement said: “I think there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment that I don’t think a team will pay the money that he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland. Everybody knows what I think about that. Everybody who is here is part of my plans. It is like that.

Jack Butland had a loan spell at Leeds United while rising up through the Stoke City ranks. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Otherwise they would not be here. That is the thing with fans, I think it changed with having the PlayStation or Football Manager and you can say ‘this player I don’t like he needs to be out’. It doesn’t work that way. These guys have contracts.”

Early on his career, Butland was considered to be among England’s most gifted goalkeepers. He had two spells on loan in Yorkshire, featuring between the sticks for Barnsley and Leeds.

As recently as last year, a £30m bid for Butland would have been inconceivable but Clement is adamant it would take an offer in that region for a sale to be sanctioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If somebody comes with £30m or £40m, you can replace him for that money. Every player falls into that category. We need money to replace him. If it is a good amount you can replace him and do something else. We will see.”