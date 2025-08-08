Reading v Huddersfield Town: Lee Grant wants flexible players to share the load

Huddersfield Town might have started life under Lee Grant with a 3-0 win at home to Leyton Orient, but that does not mean there cannot be changes this weekend at Reading.

The Terriers manager is looking to build a squad where players expect to share the workload, and the more flexibility within it, the better.

Sean Roughan has recovered from the injury which took him off against the Os, but on-loan midfielder Leo Castledine has had his first full week's training after joining from Chelsea, and those who came off the bench made strong cases.

Four combined for the third goal, scored by Ruben Roosken.

So even before Wednesday’s League Cup tie – at home to Leicester City – changes are quite possible.

"The group I think realise this isn't just a week-to-week thing, this is a minute-by-minute thing," said Grant, in his first job as a manager.

"This is 'I start the game, you finish the game. You're fortunate enough to start it this week, I finish it off the next week.

"And the more we can really understand that, the more we can roll into games, maintain energy and finish games really well."

VERSATILE: Ruben Roosken (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

So will flexible players, typified by Roosken, who signed a new contract at the start of the week.

"I came here as a full-back," said the man Grant sees as a left winger. "I played over 100 games as a left-back, then came here to play a bit higher, as a wing-back back."

Grant said: "Having that (versatile) skillset is super-beneficial.

"(Academy youngster) Jay Sway spent a lot of time with us in pre-season. He came to us as a player that plays that right-back and occasionally in midfield and spent the whole of pre-season at left-back.

"Hopefully will end up having something in his armoury that will allow him to play as a full-back on the left or the right and in midfield.

"If we've got players in our squad that can do that and can adapt in-game and we can find a way to muddle through if we have an injury or whatever, wonderful. Great."

Roosken added: "If it's 60 or it's 30 minutes, I don't care. I will be ready when I have to come on.