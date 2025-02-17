Rinse and repeat for Barnsley FC - the trick for Huddersfield Town is not wasting reunion day, final word on League One derby

ON VALENTINE’S weekend, there was not much love in the air.

There wasn’t at half time when Huddersfield Town’s players received a torrent of boos and a fair amount of injective as they did the equivalent of the ‘walk of shame’ back into the bowels of the North Stand where their big 4,502 following were housed at Oakwell before arriving in the sanctuary of the dressing room.

It probably wasn’t all sunshine and roses there either.

And there certainly was not at full time when those that were left in the home sections left off a bit of steam after an abject second half which exposed the failings of a Barnsley side going nowhere in particular, exacerbated by a pretty lousy winter window.

Huddersfield Town midfielder and ex-Barnsley man Herbie Kane and Callum Marshall celebrate with Ben Wiles after the latter made it 2-1. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Those in blue and white did perk up by the end at least as Barnsley’s rinse-and-repeat season continued..

There was hope in the first period, but zilch after. From a group of players - nice lads that they are - who have not got the fortitude to cope with difficult periods in games, let alone seasons. And that’s why Barnsley won’t finish in the top six.

Huddersfield have their failings, for sure and who is to say what will happen in May. But they do have a bit of backbone at least. At this period of proceedings, that’s important.

Town have scored 28 goals in the second half of games this term - only Wycombe, Bolton and Charlton have scored more in League One circles.

Only Shrewsbury have let in more goals than Barnsley’s 31 goals on the resumption in 2024-25 and that’s the tale of the tape.

Barnsley are third in the first-half table and 17th in the second.. Huddersfield are seventh in the first and fifth in the second.

After Town’s first win in six at Oakwell, Michael Duff - on a big day for him - puffed his cheeks out in relief.

Duff’s maxim that things don’t go in a straight line was reinforced by first-half events.

Barnsley’s passing was crisp and clean and spooked those in blue and white, who coughed up the ball repeatedly.

The half-time whistle was conveniently timed, regardless of the noise from the grumpy away contingent.

The best player on the pitch was in red, up to then. An ex-blue and white player, to boot.

Jon Russell’s slalom and finish to put Barnsley ahead was one for the cameras.

The meek contribution of Radinio Balker and ex-Reds player Herbie Kane in the build-up was something that Duff was more minded to observe. It was a good finish, all the same. Even if Lee Nicholls, partially unsighted, may not have been particularly happy.

Town stepped up on the restart. Whether or not there was a bit of fruity language during the half-time cuppa was no matter. Barnsley always give visitors a chance, let’s be honest.

Minus Adam Phillips, whose wife was due to give birth and the injured Luca Connell, Barnsley lacked the wherewithal to cope.

In fairness, it’s been a problem all season. Regardless whether the aforesaid duo have been on deck.

And five home wins by mid-February when the daffodils are starting to sprout, is not acceptable in the final analysis. Certainly not for a side with top-six designs; one with such pretensions.

The frustrating thing from a Barnsley standpoint was that it was good before the interval. Unfortunately, games don't last 45 minutes.

Attacking their big away following, Town took notice.

Great work from the unquenchable Callum Marshall set up a golden chance for Josh Koroma, but he headed a sitter wide at the back stick. But his disappointment soon disappeared.

Koroma was sent clear by a super pick-out from Lasse Sorensen and showed the home defence a clean pair of heels before tucking the ball underneath Joe Gauci.

Soon after, Town had turned it around completely and a wicked free-kick was swung in on the left from Ben Wiles and it flew through the legs of Marshall before creeping it at the far post as Town followers first-half angst was transformed into ecstasy.

A good and relieving occasion then, for Duff. A first win in six. And the coffees will be on his mate, namely former Cheltenham team-mate and Reds number two Martin Devaney, a life friend from their time together as players at Cheltenham Town.

Duff, whose side win for the first time since January 7, said: “I am due to meet him next week. I speak to Davvers all the time, although I haven’t spoken to him this week, obviously.

"He is a good bloke and Barnsley are lucky to have someone of his quality.”

Barnsley: Gauci; De Gevigney, Pines, Earl; O’Keefe (Lembikisa 70), Russell, Nwakali, Farrugia (Lewis 71); Keillor-Dunn; Rodrigues (Benson 62), Humphrys (Dyer 88). Substitutes unused: Smith, Gent, McCarthy.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Sorensen, Balker, Lees, Spencer; Kasumu (Hodge 79), Kane (Hogg 69); Marshall (Ladapo 84), Wiles, Chirewa (Ruffels 69); Charles (Koroma 46). Substitutes unused: Chapman, Turton.

Referee: D Rock (Herts).