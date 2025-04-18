'Question marks' - Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw makes admission over squad after Mansfield Town draw
The 43-year-old has been tasked with reviving the Millers as the end of a dismal campaign approaches.
He was handed the reins on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Steve Evans, doing enough to land the job permanently.
He watched his side let a 3-1 lead slip away in a 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town and spoke of mixed feelings after the final whistle.
Hamshaw said: “I think the takeaway is a huge disappointment but I think when I watch it back and really reflect on what we have been working on, I’ll be pleased.
“Fundamentally it’s about winning games of football. It was an entertaining 3-3, it had a bit of everything, but I think we could have done a lot of things better.
“We are trying to put bricks in place every week and I am getting there step by step. I would like to get there a bit quicker but it is what it is.
“It is a ride that we are on and I am seeing pleasing aspects from people I want to be here but questions marks. That’s my job.
“The nice thing about getting the permanent job now is that I get the opportunity to do that.”
Mallik Wilks netted a brace for the Millers and Sam Nombe also got on the scoresheet at the New York Stadium.
Cameron Dawson, who has held the first-choice goalkeeper role since Hamshaw’s arrival, was stretchered off with an injury late in the game.
