Sheffield Wednesday's former Leeds United and Barnsley attacker 'targeted' by trio as free agent status looms

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Apr 2025, 12:42 BST
Rotherham United’s on-loan Sheffield Wednesday attacker Mallik Wilks is reportedly a target for a number of overseas clubs.

The 26-year-old struggled for minutes at Hillsborough last season, prompting a season-long loan switch to Rotherham for the duration of the current campaign.

He has featured regularly for the Millers, amassing 40 appearances and registering seven goals. However, with his Owls contract due to expire in the summer, his future appears uncertain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Wilks is being eyed by clubs abroad ahead of the summer window.

Mallik Wilks struggled for opportunities at Sheffield Wednesday before heading out on loan. Mallik Wilks struggled for opportunities at Sheffield Wednesday before heading out on loan.
Mallik Wilks struggled for opportunities at Sheffield Wednesday before heading out on loan. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Turkish outfit Konyaspor, Bulgarian side Levski Sofia and Cypriot club Aris Limassol have been named as admirers of Wilks, who is yet to venture overseas in his career.

The versatile attacker is a product of Leeds United’s youth system and made his professional debut for the Whites in January 2017.

It proved to be his only senior outing for the club, although he did accumulate senior experience with stints at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spells with Barnsley and Hull City followed before Wilks arrived at Wednesday in 2022.

Steve Evans was the man who took Wilks to Rotherham and made no secret of his admiration for the former Leeds man.

Mallik Wilks is a product of Leeds United's academy. Mallik Wilks is a product of Leeds United's academy.
Mallik Wilks is a product of Leeds United's academy. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking in September, he said: "With Sheffield Wednesday's permission we'd been doing a lot of work behind the scenes with him before it (the loan) was sanctioned.

"He was well aware when he walked through the door he was coming to a Mallik Wilks lover in the man who picked the team but ultimately he has to produce performances.”

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday fizzling out and offering little hope for future as Danny Rohl makes 'empty' admission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice