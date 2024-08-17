Rotherham United boss Steve Evans issued updates on the club’s absentee list following the 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Although the Millers have recruited heavily over the summer, areas of the squad have already been depleted by injury. Alex MacDonald played out of position at right-back against the Gas to fill in for Joe Rafferty, who missed out with an ankle problem.

Sean Raggett also sat the draw out, while there was no sign of Joseph Hungbo in the matchday squad. Evans was adamant he will not take risks with injured players, as he looks to welcome them back into the fold when they are fully fit.

He said: “I think we knew midweek they'd be about 10 or 12 days. Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett, two League One winners last year, they're big players to go without. Joe Hungbo's a big player for us, he's so talented. Joe just got an ankle knock and he tried it on Friday and he wasn't quite there to be there with the group.

Steve Evans went without some key players for Rotherham United's clash with Bristol Rovers. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Again, we'll see where we are on Monday. There will be no risks on Tuesday against Mansfield [Town, in the EFL Trophy], there will be changes. But we're still trying to win a football match.

“There's a possibility for Wycombe. If we're no better on Wednesday or Thursday, again if there's any doubt, they won't be included. We need them back. As I said to Sean yesterday, we need them back 100 per cent or not back at all.

“We've managed the boys, the coaching staff and the medical team have managed the boys really well. Compared to last year, we've got nothing like it.”

Defender Zak Jules is still waiting for his Millers debut, having been absent again for Bristol Rovers’ visit to South Yorkshire. Evans revealed Jules had returned to training but that a decision had been made to delay his return.