ROTHERHAM UNITED boss Steve Evans admitted his side were well beaten as their unbeaten run in 2025 came to a halt.

Two goals from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on his home debut inspired Burton Albion to a thrilling 4-2 win over Rotherham, much to Evans’s frustration.

“We were the better side for two-and-a-half minutes,” said the Millers’ boss.

“We were second to too many balls, the intensity was down, as was our energy. You only had to look at Burton’s performance at Wigan in the week and it was about intensity and effort with a bit of quality and they have done that again today. We were well beaten.”

The Millers came into the game on the back of successive wins over Bolton and Charlton and Evans felt his side had underestimated Burton.

“I think Donald Duck can get up for playing against Charlton,” added Evans.

“They got up for playing against Charlton and Bolton and the so-called big clubs in League One, but the debrief is we have taken them lightly.

“We got off to a fantastic start, you can’t ask for a better start than that, but from there on we lost too many balls in the middle of the park and too many things were poor and we have to get back on the training ground and get ready for Cambridge.”

FRUSTRATION: Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Millers got off to a flying start, Burton-born Louie Sibley scoring less than two minutes into his debut with a superbly-struck first-time effort from Andre Green’s cross.

Albion’s response was quick and decisive. As Rotherham dallied over clearing Kegs Chauke’s cross, Bodvarsson pounced to scoop the ball in from close range in the eighth minute.

With the game evenly poised as it headed towards half-time Burton struck twice to seize control.

Owen Dodgson’s corner was headed in at the back post by skipper Ryan Sweeney in the 39th minute and two minutes later Bodvarsson fired in his second after Dillon Phillips had saved JJ McKiernan’s effort.

McKiernan had his goal just two minutes into the second half when he found himself free at the back post to nod home from Udoka Godwin-Malife’s cross.

Green reduced the deficit just after the hour mark when Albion struggled to clear their lines from a corner, but it was the hosts who looked the more likely to add to their tally, with Rumarn Burrell twice going close to a fifth for the Brewers.

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Vancooten, Sweeney, Armer, Godwin-Malife, Webster, Chauke, McKiernan (Bennett 76), Dodgson, Burrell (Orsi-Dadomo 87), Bodvarsson (Bodin 87). Unused substitutes: Isted, Kalinauskas, Williams, Delap.

Rotherham United: Phillips, Rafferty (Holmes 88), Odofin, Jules, James (Bramall 46), Humphreys, MacDonald (Raggett 46), Powell, Sibley (Hugill 89), Wilks, Green. Unused substitutes: Dawson, Kelly, Hatton.