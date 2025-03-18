Rotherham United boss Steve Evans: Wycombe players 'turned up with a balaclava' to steal win in League One clash

FRUSTRATED Rotherham United manager Steve Evans felt his side were hard done to en route to a 3-2 home reverse to high-flying Wycombe, whose penchant for late goals again surfaced at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A dramatic second-half saw Wycombe score two goals at the death to make it 3-1 – courtesy of Sonny Bradley and Gideon Kodua – before a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time from substitute Jordan Clarke-Harris reduced the arrears.

Earlier, fellow replacement Louie Sibley had given United the lead midway through a five-goal second half - following an error from Wanderers keeper Will Norris - before Richard Kone’s 18h goal of the campaign soon levelled it up.

Bradley headed the Chairboys ahead following poor keeping from Dillon Phillips before Kodua scored what proved to be a pivotal third goal.

Evans said: “I think it is a frustrating one. It is a simple cross (for Wycombe’s second goal) and Dillon gets blocked and the boys at Wycombe play for that type of routine, but Dillon should do better with that.

"I have got no complaints with the third goal. We were chasing to get back in the game and had four or five up front and Wycombe take advantage of that.

"I have always said Wycombe are a good side, a good club with a great coach and I wish them every success. There’s one or two players who I know personally and they know they have turned up with a balaclava today to take the points. That’s how we feel.

“In the second half, we were only subjected to the odd counter-attack. When their boy scored with the header to equalise, I think it was only the second or third time that they got in our box.

“The rest of it was us trying to get the goal and we got the goal (first) and Mallik (Wilks) hit the post before that and should score.