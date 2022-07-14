Rotherham United confident of securing two new signings this week

So far this summer, Cohen Bramall, Peter Kioso, Jamie McCart, Tom Eaves, Conor Washington and Cameron Humphreys have joined the Millers who secured a return to the second tier following automatic promotion from League One last season.

Warne, speaking after his side's 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly with Salford City, admitted that his side need more players through the door ahead of their season opener against Swansea City on July 30.

"You can see we are stretched, we need to sign players. We had five pros not at the game tonight," said Warne after Wednesday's friendly.

"We haven't recruited enough yet but we will. It is not as smooth as I would like currently."

Warne is speaking to two unnamed players today and is confident both will sign for Rotherham.

"On the way over tonight I had the disappointment that a player chose a different club but that happens all the time," added the Millers boss.

"But I have got two I am speaking to tomorrow who I am confident of getting in and who will make a big difference to us."

Wednesday night's friendly against Salford was Rotherham's second pre-season outing in as many days as Joshua Kayode scored a late equaliser to cancel out Conor McAleny’s first half goal.

Warne had some injury problems to contend with against Salford but expects most of the players who were unavailable on Wednesday to be back in contention for Saturday's friendly against Mansfield Town.