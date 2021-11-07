Rotherham United made to work hard for FA Cup win over Bromley, says manager Paul Warne

Ben Wiles opened the scoring for the Millers with a fine goal on 43 minutes before Freddie Ladapo doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

A red card for Bromley’s Haji Mnoga effectively ended the game as a contest before Will Grigg sealed the victory with a third goal in the latter stages.

ON THE SCORESHEET: Freddie Ladapo scored Rotherham United's second goal against Bromley. Picture: Getty Images.

Warne was pleased with the professionalism displayed by his players throughout the contest as they ensured their place in the next round.

“I don’t know if it was comfortable, they made it really difficult for us and they could have taken the lead,” reflected Warne.

“It was possibly more difficult than the scoreline suggests.

VICTORY SEALED: Will Grigg scored Rotherham United's final goal of the game against Bromley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Fortunately we rode our defensive moments and managed to take the lead. Wilesy scored an absolute screamer and to get the second goal just before half-time knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit.

“With the sending-off, the game was sort of over. Overall it was a really professional performance. We could have scored more goals.

"On another day they could have scored and the game could have taken a different turn. But we came out on top and I am really pleased. Our attitude was spot on.

“I don’t think anyone is complaining about a red card. The player did lose control.”

Rotherham United: Johansson, Harding, Barlaser, Wood, Grigg, Ladapo (Kayode 60), Ogbene (Sadlier 54), Ferguson (Bola 60), Rathbone, Ihiekwe (Edmonds-Green 46), Odoffin (Wiles 17). Unused subs: Vickers, Smith.

Bromley: Charles-Cook (Cousins 46), Bingham (Cawley 20), Bush, Sowunmi, Coulson (Sablier 77), Cheek (Lovatt 81), Alabi, Trotter (Arthurs 46), Webster, Forster (Mnoga 46), Alexander (Dennis 46). Unused subs: Partington, Skeffington.