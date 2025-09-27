Matt Hamshaw vows to 'find answers' as Rotherham United woes worsen with defeat to Mansfield Town
Nine games into their League One season, the Millers have won just twice and currently sit in the relegation zone on seven points.
Frustration was ramped up at the One Call Stadium, as Mansfield overturned a deficit to see off Hamshaw’s men.
Jordan Hugill had opened the scoring, but goals from Tyler Roberts and Dom Dwyer ensured it was the Stags who were celebrating when the full-time whistle blew.
Matt Hamshaw’s vow
Hamshaw said: “It is a difficult, testing time at the moment and I appreciate the fans’ frustration – the club and the fans mean the world to me and I am desperate to get results.
“We are doing the best we can at this moment in time in difficult circumstances. It is my job to find answers – and I will find them. We have to show a bit more character than we showed in that second half.”
Rotherham were particularly sloppy in the second half, which left Hamshaw frustrated after some early positivity.
‘Story of the season’
He said: “That has been the story of our season and it was tough to take again.
“It was a decent first half and we could have scored a couple of goals but I was really disappointed with our second half - we should have done more. And we have to be better than that, conceding that last-minute goal.
“With our injuries, I am a bit restricted with what substitutions I can make which is frustrating. The goals we are conceding are down to moments of concentration. It just wasn’t good enough and I take full responsibility.”
Rotherham will return to action on Thursday (October 2), hosting Yorkshire rivals Bradford City. The Bantams currently sit top of the League One table after a 1-0 win over Blackpool on home turf.