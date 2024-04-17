Rotherham United next manager: Ex-Leeds United boss installed as early favourite ahead of former Barnsley man
Richardson, and his assistant Rob Kelly, have been relieved of their duties with just three games of the Championship season left. They had only joined the club in December, following the axing of Matt Taylor.
They had been retained following confirmation of the club’s relegation to League One, leading many to believe they would be tasked with overseeing the rebuild in the third tier.
However, Rotherham have opted to wield the axe and have confirmed the search for a new manager is already underway. Evans, who led Rotherham from 2012 until 2015, is the early BetVictor favourite for the job at 1/1.
The 61-year-old, who has also managed the likes of Leeds and Peterborough United, oversaw two promotions while in charge of the Millers. He first took the club out of League Two before securing Rotherham a place in the Championship.
Behind Evans in the favourites list is former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff, who is priced at 8/1. He led Barnsley to the League One play-off final last year but could not get the Reds over the finish line.
He then left Oakwell for Swansea City, although his time in Wales proved short-lived. He has also featured among the favourites to take over at Plymouth Argyle in the summer.
