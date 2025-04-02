Rotherham were tipped by many for a promotion tilt after they brought Steve Evans back to the New York Stadium last year. However, it did not work out for the charismatic Scot in his second spell with the Millers.

He was relieved of his duties over the weekend and Matt Hamshaw was installed as the club’s interim boss. The 43-year-old made a winning start to his reign last night (April 1), leading the club to an away win over Northampton Town.

In a statement announcing Evans’ exit, Rotherham said: “Rotherham United can confirm that, following a meeting between the chairman and manager this morning, the club have parted company with first-team manager Steve Evans together with Paul Raynor, Gary Mills and Ian Pledger, with immediate effect.

“Steve was re-appointed in April last year, taking charge of 50 games in all competitions during his most recent tenure. Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Steve, Paul and their coaching team for all their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“The club can also confirm that Matt Hamshaw, together with Andy Warrington and other staff to be confirmed will take charge of first-team matters with immediate effect until the end of the season. The club will be making no further comments at this time.”

Here are the early frontrunners to become Rotherham’s next permanent head coach, courtesy of Gambling.com.