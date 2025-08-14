Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City have 'interest' in Fleetwood Town star

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:50 BST
Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle are among the clubs reportedly interested in Fleetwood Town’s Ryan Graydon.

The versatile attacker cut his teeth in his native Republic of Ireland, representing Bohemians, Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Derry City.

He moved to England in 2023, sealing a switch to Fleetwood, but could not prevent the club suffering relegation from League One in his maiden campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graydon was among the standout performers in League Two last term, registering nine goals and seven assists. In all competitions, he racked up 13 goals and seven assists.

His exploits do not appear to have flown under the radar, with a host of League One clubs believed to be on his trail.

Ryan Graydon starred for Fleetwood Town in League Two last term.placeholder image
Ryan Graydon starred for Fleetwood Town in League Two last term. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Rotherham United in midfielder hunt

According to Sky Sports, Rotherham are among the clubs interested in signing the former Republic of Ireland youth international.

Wigan and Plymouth have also been linked, as have Lincoln City. He is in the final year of his Fleetwood deal, therefore could potentially move on a free transfer next summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A move to the third tier could potentially prove appealing to Graydon, who has shown he is a classy operator at fourth-tier level.

Ryan Graydon scored 13 goals in all competitions for Fleetwood Town last season.placeholder image
Ryan Graydon scored 13 goals in all competitions for Fleetwood Town last season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Could Ryan Graydon join Rotherham United?

Graydon is known for his versatility and can operate up front, out wide or in a deeper central role.

Millers boss Matt Hamshaw played down reports of interest earlier in the window, but talk of interest has continued to surface.

As reported by the Rotherham Advertiser, he said: “I like him as a player, but no. He is more of a winger and we are going to be playing with wing-backs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graydon was deployed up front on a regular basis by Fleetwood last season and with Sam Nombe now sidelined by injury, a swoop could prove tempting.

Rotherham have made a total of 10 signings this summer, with the club keen to right the wrongs of a dismal 2024/25 season.

MORE: Rotherham United need more help, says manager Matt Hamshaw

Related topics:Wigan AthleticLincoln CityFleetwood TownEFL League OneTransfer News
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice