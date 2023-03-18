ROTHERHAM UNITED’S Championship game with Cardiff City has been abandoned after a freak - and torrential - rainstorm just after the interval left the surface at the AESSEAL New York Stadium saturated with water.

The players left the pitch on the orders of referee Oliver Langford in the 48th minute after the heavens had opened in a short, but heavily intense deluge.

Rotherham and Cardiff players entered into discussions with match officials, with standing water having soaked the pitch with the areas close to the touchline being hit particularly badly.

Once the rain eased, groundstaff started to attend to the pitch with main problem areas being on the perimeter of the pitch at either side of the Mears Stand, which was under several inches of surface water.

Rotherham United v Cardiff City. Groundstaff clear rain water off the pitch. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A pitch inspection took place at 4.45pm with Rotherham manager Matt Taylor and Cardiff counterpart Sabri Lamouchi present alongside Langford.

The news was relayed that the game was abandoned at shortly before 5pm, following consultation with the EFL.

Cardiff were winning 1-0 in the relegation six-pointer, thanks to an early goal from Jaden Philogene.

Neither manager has spoken to the media since the announcement.

Rotherham United v Cardiff City. Referee Oliver Langford tests the pitch with managers Matt Taylor and Sabri Lamouchi. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A Millers statement read: “Rotherham United's game with Cardiff City has been abandoned following a torrential downpour of rain which left the field of play waterlogged in the 48th minute.

"Match referee Oliver Langford initially suspended play to allow the surface the opportunity to drain, but following a period in the dressing rooms, the pitch had not cleared and upon a further inspection, the game was called off.