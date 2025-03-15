Rotherham United v Exeter City Liam Kelly will be back in Rotherham United's team to face Exeter City on Saturday, though it will not be the midfielder at his best.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has played just twice in 2025, and has missed the last five matches since suffering a hamstring problem at Blackpool.

But he came through 45 minutes of a behind-closed-doors game in the week, and is in line to make his League One return against the Grecians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Steve Evans has warned not to expect too much too soon, though.

FIT AGAIN: Rotherham United's Liam Kelly (left) celebrates after scoring at The Valley (Image: James Mannig/PA Wire)

“Liam's fine,” he said. “He just needs games. It takes him two or three matches to get his touch back.”

“He has the experience and ability to be a big player for us,” Evans said. “He's done well when he's played.

Zak Jules could miss out, though, after Evans had said he was hoping the defender would make it for the first of three home games spanning the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zak was on the grass on Friday,” revealed Evans. “We'll see if he can come through full session today. If there's any doubt, he'll miss out and the focus for him will be Tuesday's game against Wycombe Wanderers.”

CONTRACT TALKS: Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The club have opened contract discussions with Hakeem Odoffin, whose present deal expires in the summer.

"I had the nod from the chairman to have a chat with Haks," revealed Evans. "We had a good chat in the office.

"As a management team, we're clear that we'd like him to be part of what we're doing going forward. It was nice to hear him say that's loved every minute of playing for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile midfielder/defender has spent four years at the New York Stadium, and his manager wants a quick decision on his future.

"He'll either sign or he'll go," he said. "We won't be going beyond a week or two after the end of the season saying: 'Is Haks going to stay?'

"Players have to want to be here. If their heads are getting turned, let them go elsewhere.

"Those who demonstrate they don't want to be here, we'll deal with that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Millers have revealed they made a £1.7m operating loss in 2023-24, which ended in relegation from the Championship.