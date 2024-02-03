The Millers are embroiled in a battle for Championship survival, sitting bottom of the league with 18 games to go.

Locking horns with Southampton is daunting but Rotherham have been emboldened by a trio of deadline day loan additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson's Rotherham United are set to host Southampton. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

In the cut and thrust of a relegation battle, strength of character is arguably just as important as talent and Millers boss Leam Richardson has paid tribute to the personal qualities of each new arrival.

He said: “Firstly, [Rinomhota is] a very good person. A very, very good professional, obviously brings a lot of experience, very dynamic midfielder. He gives us depth within the squad and [is] a really good person to add to the changing room.

“[Seriki] comes with really, really good credentials. Again, firstly as a person, which is huge to me, and then obviously with the balance of that right-hand side and the athleticism that he brings as well. Fingers crossed, he can have a really good experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Geography's really good for him, the club's really good for him, the group will be good. It will be a really good, healthy challenge for him.

“[Wyke] is a striker who's scored goals for many seasons. I know what he's like as a person so I know exactly what I'm putting in the dressing room.

"He'll be a really good help for the young lads, for the senior lads. He'll slot in, well he already has done within five minutes because of the character that he is. He'll be a good addition to the team and the squad.”

Southampton have not tasted defeat in any competition since September and Rotherham’s characters may have to be at their most resolute when the Saints go marching in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson said: “You'll get tested, you'll get stressed, you'll get questioned many times.

"We'll start as equals on Saturday against a Premier League club who have had the facilities and the squad, a plethora of everything. We won't make excuses for anything like that because it's 11v11 come 3 o'clock.