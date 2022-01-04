Crewe 2 Rotherham United 4: Kayode and Ladapo strike late for Millers

Mikael Mandron put the hosts ahead in the first half before Kieran Sadlier’s screamer and Michael Smith’s 18th goal of the season turned the tide at Gresty Road.

Scott Robertson’s strike seemingly sent the game to penalties before Kayode’s first goal for the Millers and Ladapo’s stoppage-time strike secured their spot in tomorrow’s quarter-final draw.

The hosts took the lead as Mandron slotted home in the 11th minute. Smith was frustrated by a fine Jaaskelainen save, Will Grigg headed over the bar before Sadlier’s strike restored parity.

Rotherham United's Kieran Sadlier (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal. Picture: PA

The former Doncaster midfielder unleashed an unstoppable effort from outside the box.

Smith could only fire straight at Jaaskelainen, but he made no mistake at the back post in the 57th minute.

Josh Vickers had to be alert to keep out Regan Griffiths’s effort.

But there was absolutely nothing he could do to stop Robertson’s 30-yard rocket.

Rotherham United's Oliver Rathbone (left) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (right), battle for the ball with Crewe Alexandra's Mikael Mandron. Picture: PA

The winner came as Kayode combined with fellow substitute Chiedozie Ogbene to glance home the third, before Ladapo sealed the win.

Crewe: Jaaskelainen, Ramsay (Murphy, 68), Thomas, Ainley, Mandron (Salisbury, 84), Finney (Tabiner, 68), Griffiths (Porter, 84), Daniels, Johnson, O’Riodan, Robertson. Unused substitutes: Richards, Gomes, Sass-Davies.

Rotherham: Vickers, Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe, Mattock (Ladapo, 77), Harding, Sadlier, Lindsay (Rathbone, 70), Odoffin, Bola (Ferguson, 70), Smith (Kayode, 62), Grigg (Ogbene, 77). Unused substitutes: Johansson, MacDonald.