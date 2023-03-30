Latest transfer news regarding Rotherham United emerges ahead of the weekend

Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene is being linked with a summer switch to Standard Liege. The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

The 25-year-old is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Millers. His current focus is helping the Yorkshire club survive as they prepare to face Hull City away at the MKM Stadium this weekend.

According to verified Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter, Ogbene has ‘caught the eye’ of Standard Liege in this campaign. The Belgian giants are currently sat in 7th place in the Pro League and have their sights set on achieving European qualification.

Rotherham landed the attacker back in 2019 from Brentford and he has since been a key player. He has made 128 appearances in all competitions and has scored 13 goals.