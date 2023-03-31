Latest news on the transfer front regarding both Sheffield United and Rotherham United emerges ahead of the weekend

Sheffield United and West Brom have become the latest teams to be linked with Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene. The Republic of Ireland international is facing an uncertain future with the Millers.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June. The attacker is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal and will depart if nothing changes over the next few months.

According to a report by the Irish Examiner, fellow Championship pair Sheffield United and West Brom are said to be keen on landing him for nothing this summer. Belgian giants Standard Liege have also been mentioned as a potential suitor.

Rotherham will face a battle to keep hold of the 25-year-old after his impressive past couple of years in Yorkshire. He joined them in 2019 from Brentford and has since helped them win promotion from League One twice during his time at the club.