Going from Championship whipping boys to a fancied League One side is a dizzying transition - and it is not proving easy for Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of factors over the summer led fans to believe they were set to be rewarded for a season watching a meek Millers side be pushed and shoved around the Championship playground.

From the appointment of Steve Evans to the squad overhaul, a range of developments suggested Rotherham would be shedding their brittle skin, developing a thicker coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2-2 draw with Burton Albion, however, gave the Millers just their sixth point from their opening six games.

Rotherham United have taken six points from their opening six games in League One. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Teething troubles are common in the ushering in of a new era but Rotherham’s assistant manager Paul Raynor had stern words following failure to beat the winless Brewers.

“We’ve always got to be positive, and we encourage, but we’re also frustrated,” Raynor said. “We’re winners. We don’t like drawing games. Today is two points dropped, at home, against a decent team.”

It was a tale of woe at both ends of the pitch for the Millers - in spite of their relatively firm grip on the game. Opportunities were created but squandered, while defensive frailties incentivised Burton to attack with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Jonson-Clarke Harris and Cameron Humphreys cancelled out Danilo Orsi’s opener and the Millers went in hunt of a third.

However, the club were unable to shut up shop at the back and Jack-Cooper Love punished sloppy defending.

“That’s when we were hoping to kick on and take three points today,” Raynor explained. “That was a crucial period of the game, where you look to get on and get the third goal and have a comfortable latter part of the game.

“We got a little bit disjointed, a little bit sloppy, lose control, and it became a bit of a game of basketball after that. Burton have got good attacking players and punished us. The second goal was very disappointing. It pops out to the corner of the box and we just don’t get the block in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve seen their defenders throwing their bodies on the line every time we got in their box, and winning headers and getting blocks in.”

Burton deserve credit for their attacking guile but they were almost being beckoned forward by Rotherham’s unravelling structure.

“I think we let them in,” Raynor said. “I think we got a little bit twitchy at the back.

“Obviously we’re a side who want to play with an aggressive press and that brought us a lot of joy. Occasionally, they did break through that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they were always going to do that. They’re competent on the ball and counter-attack very well. That’s something we’ve seen, a pattern of how they play. They did it but that was few and far between.”

Rotherham have developed a new skin since May and an optimist would highlight there are clear indications as to what the goal for the revamped squad is.

The Millers want to be aggressively front-footed, getting deliveries into the box and turning opponents round. While the early stages of the season have been testing, there are promising signs.

Chances cannot be missed if they cannot be created and if one or two elements fall in place, Rotherham’s fortunes could improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Nombe, for example, has had rotten luck in front of goal. Jonson Clarke-Harris, the attacking focal point and chief battering ram, is still working towards full fitness.

“He’s a big, strong boy and he needs that sharpness,” Raynor said. “It’s coming. The goal will do him the world of good, especially from open play.

“He’ll get better and better. If we create chances, we know Jono’s going to put them away.”

Evans has a penchant for getting what he wants out of teams, particularly if given the tools. Rotherham’s promotion hopes this season may hinge on the Scot emulating the feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United: Phillips, Rafferty, Humphreys, McCart, James; Tiehi (MacDonald 69), Odoffin, Powell (Hungbo 87); Wilks, Nombe (Hugill 72), Clarke-Harris. Unused substitutes: Dawson, Raggett, Bramall, Osong.

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Vancooten (Akoto 58), Sweeney, Armer; Godwin-Malife, Chauke (Gilligan 89), Watt, Williams; Whitfield (Donovan 80), Cooper Love (Burrell 89); Orsi (Kalinauskas 80). Unused substitutes: Isted, Sraha.