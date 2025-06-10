Round-up: Sheffield Wednesday chief on Middlesbrough FC shortlist, Sheffield United announce dates
Steve Cooper and Rob Edwards are said to be the other leading candidates alongside Rohl.
Despite reports earlier this week, Steven Gerrard and Marti Cifuentes are not thought to be under consideration, alongside Gary O’Neil.
Boro have spoken to a number of candidates following the decision to sack Michael Carrick and an appointment could arrive at the back end of this week or start of next week.
Cooper is highly regarded within the corridors of power at the Riverside, while Edwards was interviewed for the Boro post in October 2022, but lost out to Carrick.
Edwards, who took Luton to the Premier League in 2022-23, is also in the fray for the head coaching role at Bristol City.
Despite being under contract, Rohl is widely expected to leave the crisis-hit Owls shortly, having been linked with several positions in this country and in his homeland of Germany, most notably Wolfsburg.
Sheffield United have announced four friendlies next month and will visit York City on July 15 (7pm) and Rotherham United on July 19 (3pm).
They travel to Burton on July 22 (7.45pm) and Chesterfield on July 26 (3pm).
York have signed Altrincham midfielder Alex Newby on a two-year deal.