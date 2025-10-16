Roy Keane has cited Leeds United’s Elland Road home in a bold argument against critics of this year’s Ryder Cup.

The 2025 edition of the prestigious golf competition was marred by a torrent of verbal abuse sent in the direction of players by spectators.

A number of the American fans in attendance in New York were hostile towards European competitors, drawing backlash from the wider golfing community.

The controversy was addressed on the latest episode of the ‘Stick to Football’ podcast, on which Keane is a regular pundit.

Roy Keane has weighed in on the Ryder Cup crowd controversy. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Roy Keane’s Leeds United example

He said: “I’m no expert on golf, but you are telling me these players were under pressure because a few people were shouting? Come to Leeds or Anfield on a Tuesday night, let me tell you.

“These guys play in big tournaments every week, so all of a sudden they are going to be upset by a few Yanks?

“You’ve got [Rory] McIlroy. He’s won all the big prizes. Do you think he’s going to be upset by a few people? It’s ridiculous. They knew it was coming. It’s been built up for the last six months. Of course they knew they were going to get abused.”

Keane also insisted the competition was essentially done and dusted just two hours in.

He said: “It was as over after two hours, course it was,” added Keane. “Nothing happened on Sunday. It was over on Friday.

“It’s like a football team that are 4-0 and they get one back, but it’s never going to happen. We are 4-1 up. I’m watching at home and it was over after two hours, I’m telling you.”

Rory McIlroy had to deal with a hostile crowd at the Ryder Cup. | Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Elland Road’s reputation

Elland Road is commonly regarded among the most intimidating English stadiums to visit for away clubs.

