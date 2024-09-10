Sam Allardyce takes swipe at former Leeds United bosses with 'completely destroyed' claim
Leeds turned to Allardyce in their darkest hour in the 2022/23 campaign, with relegation to the Championship appearing incredibly likely.
Fans had endured a remarkable nosedive and Leeds had axed Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia in the same campaign. Allardyce took charge of the final four games of the season but was unable to steer the Whites to safety.
During the reign of Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds developed a reputation for high levels of fitness and their ability to outrun opponents late in games. However, by the time Allardyce arrived at Elland, the fitness levels seen under Bielsa had fallen dramatically.
Speaking on popular podcast Undr The Cosh, Allardyce said: “The biggest disappointment about Leeds was the fitness had gone from hero to zero.
“In less than 12 months, they'd gone from top of the tree to third-bottom. Previous coaches had completely destroyed the fitness levels of the team. I just couldn't believe it.
“I thought, ‘if they've got the fitness levels they used to have, we will definitely have a chance, if we can stay in the game’. They used to win a game in the last five minutes, Leeds, because they could outdo the fitness level of the opposition.
“They could overrun them when they were tired. They were there all season, number one, in everything. Distance, high-intensity sprint distance, all of it. They were way off, miles away.”
When Marsch took over from Bielsa, he claimed the players had been over-trained, which proved to be a point of contention among supporters and pundits alike.
Discussing Bielsa, Allardyce said: “He was old, old, old school, Bielsa. And I mean old, old, old school. You don't run, you don't play.”
