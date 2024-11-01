Scarborough Athletic will take their biggest away following to a game at Burton Albion on Saturday, a sign of ongoing progress to chairman Trevor Bull.

The Conference North club are due to have over 1,000 fans at the Pirelli Stadium in the FA Cup first round and have urged them all to wear red.

"It'll be the highest travelling support we've ever taken anywhere in our new club's history and I'm not sure the old club would have taken that many to many places – possibly York City in the day and maybe Southend in the cup run of 2004," said chairman Trevor Bull.

"Our highest-attended match at Bridlington in the 10 years we played there was our final fixture against Ossett Town. There were 1,000 people in the ground that day and we thought, 'Wow, 1,000 people watching Scarborough!'

"Now more than that are going three hours' drive away to watch us play Burton. It just shows how far we've come.

"I can't walk down the street without people wanting to talk to me about it, which is fantastic."

It is the second year running the fan-run club have reached this stage, and should be more lucrative than 2023, when Forest Green won a re-re-replay after fielding an ineligible player.

"Last year we didn't get a penny for it," said Bull. "Even if we get knocked out on Saturday we're guaranteed £15,000 but it's £45,000 for a win and the minimum of the losers' money in the next round so you're talking a £100,000 game. We’ve never played a game of that magnitude."

PROGRESS: Scarborough chairman Trevor Bull (left) with manager Jonathan Greening

Burton were a non-league club when Neil Warnock left to join the original Scarborough club in 1986, but joined the Football League in 2009 and have punched above their weight since, even if they are currently managerless and bottom of League One.

"We're always looking to learn but we've reached a stage now where I'm quite proud to say people are learning from us," said Bull. "This week we've had a club ringing up seeing how we're communicating with our blind supporters because we're providing live commentary in the ground.

"All clubs are doing something different and if we talk, we can make football a better place.