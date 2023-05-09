Seven possible contenders for vacant Doncaster Rovers job following Danny Schofield dismissal - including Grant McCann
There is a vacancy in the dugout at Doncaster Rovers, as the club have parted ways with head coach Danny Schofield.
Schofield took charge of the League Two outfit last October and oversaw an 18th-placed finish. A statement issued by chairman David Blunt read: "It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision. Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.
"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.
“In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers. We expect to announce Danny’s replacement within the next 10 days.”
The club are expected to appoint an experienced figure to replace the 43-year-old, who had previously led Doncaster’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. The Yorkshire Post have assembled a list of seven figures Doncaster could potentially turn to in their hunt for a new head coach.