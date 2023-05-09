All Sections
Seven possible contenders for vacant Doncaster Rovers job following Danny Schofield dismissal - including Grant McCann

There is a vacancy in the dugout at Doncaster Rovers, as the club have parted ways with head coach Danny Schofield.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2023, 12:17 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:27 BST

Schofield took charge of the League Two outfit last October and oversaw an 18th-placed finish. A statement issued by chairman David Blunt read: "It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision. Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.

“In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers. We expect to announce Danny’s replacement within the next 10 days.”

The club are expected to appoint an experienced figure to replace the 43-year-old, who had previously led Doncaster’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. The Yorkshire Post have assembled a list of seven figures Doncaster could potentially turn to in their hunt for a new head coach.

McCann led Doncaster to the semi-finals of the League One play-offs in 2019 and is currently out of work having been axed as Peterborough United boss in January.

1. Grant McCann

Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Artell was named League Two Manager of the Year for the 2019/20 season and the ex-Crewe Alexandra boss is currently out of work.

2. David Artell

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The 44-year-old has been unemployed since Portsmouth parted ways with him earlier this year. Having been sacked in his last two jobs, a step down into League Two appears feasible.

3. Danny Cowley

Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Garrard has done a stellar job with Boreham Wood, who narrowly missed out on this season's National League play-off final with a defeat to Notts County. He has been in charge at LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park since 2015 and the lure of a step up could prove strong.

4. Luke Garrard

Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

