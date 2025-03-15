Steve Evans was left to rue mistakes in both boxes after Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

His side’s display was tepid at best, yet the Millers had more than enough chances to seal a victory on home turf.

Sam Nombe squandered a particularly glorious opportunity in the first half, missing out on the chance to notch against his former club.

“When you play against Exeter, who play with a three and it becomes a five and a six, it’s hard to break them down”, Evans said. “At League One level, you can’t miss the chances that we missed in the first 15 minutes.

“I’m catching the screen with some latest scores and I’m seeing Huddersfield 3-0 up. I’m thinking ‘we should be 4-0 up’. The chances are not hard chances, they’re gilt-edged chances.

“We still had four or five good chances to win it in the second half. Sam could have had a first-half hat-trick. We love Sam here but sometimes, his finishing can be erratic. He does practice and he does care.”

Rotherham did take the lead, opening the scoring through Reece James, but allowed the Grecians back into the game with some lacklustre defending.

Alex Hartridge was afforded far too much space at the back post following a free-kick delivery and sent a half-volley past Dillon Phillips.

“They’re always going to be dangerous from set plays,” Evans said. “They’re a big strong side and the quality’s good into the box.

“They put goalkeepers and defenders under pressure so they’re going to get threats on our goal. The goal is a shambles, really. He’s got an allocated marker.