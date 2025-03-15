'Shambles' - Rotherham United boss Steve Evans left to rue errors in both boxes after draw with Exeter City

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 15th Mar 2025, 17:55 BST
Steve Evans was left to rue mistakes in both boxes after Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

His side’s display was tepid at best, yet the Millers had more than enough chances to seal a victory on home turf.

Sam Nombe squandered a particularly glorious opportunity in the first half, missing out on the chance to notch against his former club.

“When you play against Exeter, who play with a three and it becomes a five and a six, it’s hard to break them down”, Evans said. “At League One level, you can’t miss the chances that we missed in the first 15 minutes.

Sam Nombe squandered a huge opportunity for Rotherham United.placeholder image
Sam Nombe squandered a huge opportunity for Rotherham United.

“I’m catching the screen with some latest scores and I’m seeing Huddersfield 3-0 up. I’m thinking ‘we should be 4-0 up’. The chances are not hard chances, they’re gilt-edged chances.

“We still had four or five good chances to win it in the second half. Sam could have had a first-half hat-trick. We love Sam here but sometimes, his finishing can be erratic. He does practice and he does care.”

Rotherham did take the lead, opening the scoring through Reece James, but allowed the Grecians back into the game with some lacklustre defending.

Alex Hartridge was afforded far too much space at the back post following a free-kick delivery and sent a half-volley past Dillon Phillips.

Steve Evans cut a frustrated figure after Rotherham United' draw with Exeter City.placeholder image
“They’re always going to be dangerous from set plays,” Evans said. “They’re a big strong side and the quality’s good into the box.

“They put goalkeepers and defenders under pressure so they’re going to get threats on our goal. The goal is a shambles, really. He’s got an allocated marker.

“It’s not for me to be naming players at this stage of the season, but the allocated marker is nowhere near him. He comes out and says sorry afterwards. ‘Sorrys’ get you released from this football club, continually. They’re not acceptable.”

