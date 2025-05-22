Sheffield United academy graduate and ex-Middlesbrough defender Kyle Naughton is available on the free agent market following the end of a decade-long association with Swansea City.

There were two right-backs named Kyle at Bramall Lane in the late 2000s and both had burgeoning reputations.

Both Walker and Naughton were lured away from South Yorkshire by Tottenham Hotspur but while the former kicked on, the latter found opportunities limited.

Loan moves to Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Norwich City were sanctioned before Naughton was sold to Swansea in 2015.

However, it was in Wales that Naughton thrived. 330 appearances over the course of a decade followed, although his lengthy association with the club has now come to an end.

Kyle Naughton is leaving Swansea City as a modern-day club hero. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Swansea City release former Sheffield United prodigy

Earlier this month, the Swans confirmed his release as they look to rebuild for the 2025/26 season.

The 36-year-old, a former England under-21 international, is now available to pick up on a free transfer.

In a statement, Swansea said: “Just like Joe Allen, Naughton has always preferred to forego the spotlight, and is typically self-effacing and humble when assessing his own career.

“But the calibre of clubs he has represented, and the longevity of a career spelt at such high levels of the game, is a testimony to his enduring quality on and off the pitch.

“We know all Swans fans will join us in wishing Kyle and his family all the best for the future. Thank you, Naughts. Once a Jack, Always a Jack.”

It all started at Sheffield United for Kyle Naughton. | Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Kyle Naughton’s Swansea City farewell

In a farewell message, Naughton said: “It has been very difficult in some ways, but in other ways not so difficult because I think in football you have a way of knowing your time is up somewhere. That’s how it goes.

