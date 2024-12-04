Former Sheffield United and Hull City defender Harry Maguire is reportedly hopeful of landing a contract extension at Manchester United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been an eventful five-and-a-half years for Maguire since his £80m move from Leicester City to Manchester United.

Speculation regarding his future was rife last season, with West Ham United linked, and reports are still indicating there is Premier League interest in his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been plagued by injury this season but according to the Manchester Evening News, remains hopeful of seeing his Old Trafford stay extended.

Maguire is in the final year of his contract but Manchester United reportedly hold the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is a product of the Sheffield United academy. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sheffield United gave the defender his professional debut in 2011 after developing him within their youth system.

He left for Hull City in 2014, moving across Yorkshire after making 166 appearances for the Blades. Leicester came calling in 2017 and it was during his time with the Foxes that his stock soared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His aerial dominance and leadership endeared him to Foxes faithful and made him a crucial figure for England at the 2018 World Cup.