Sheffield United academy graduate 'hopeful' of Manchester United deal amid transfer speculation
It has been an eventful five-and-a-half years for Maguire since his £80m move from Leicester City to Manchester United.
Speculation regarding his future was rife last season, with West Ham United linked, and reports are still indicating there is Premier League interest in his services.
He has been plagued by injury this season but according to the Manchester Evening News, remains hopeful of seeing his Old Trafford stay extended.
Maguire is in the final year of his contract but Manchester United reportedly hold the option of triggering a one-year extension.
Sheffield United gave the defender his professional debut in 2011 after developing him within their youth system.
He left for Hull City in 2014, moving across Yorkshire after making 166 appearances for the Blades. Leicester came calling in 2017 and it was during his time with the Foxes that his stock soared.
His aerial dominance and leadership endeared him to Foxes faithful and made him a crucial figure for England at the 2018 World Cup.
Since joining Manchester United in 2019, he has amassed 216 appearances for the Red Devils.