Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers-linked defender leaves Norwich City for League One title hopefuls
The 33-year-old had been at Carrow Road since 2017, but had been reduced from a key first-team figure to a bit-part player.
He was linked with Sheffield United earlier this month after the Blades lost the towering Harry Souttar to injury.
Hanley was also reported to be of interest to Blackburn Rovers, who gave him his senior breakthrough, but neither club struck a deal.
League One title hopefuls Birmingham City have instead secured the Scotland international’s signature, tying him to a deal running until the end of the season.
Speaking to Blues TV, he said: "I am delighted to be here. I knew January was going to be a chance for me to move somewhere and get more minutes on the pitch.
“As soon as I heard Birmingham were interested, and I spoke to the manager, I was delighted to then get it done.
"I am really looking forward to it. Obviously the team are in a fantastic position in the league and still in a couple of cup competitions as well so there are a lot of games to be played.
“Chris Davies explained where this club is trying to go, so it was a no-brainer for me to want to be part of a club like this."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.