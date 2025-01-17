Sheffield United-linked defender Grant Hanley has ended his lengthy association with Norwich City and dropped into League One.

The 33-year-old had been at Carrow Road since 2017, but had been reduced from a key first-team figure to a bit-part player.

Hanley was also reported to be of interest to Blackburn Rovers, who gave him his senior breakthrough, but neither club struck a deal.

League One title hopefuls Birmingham City have instead secured the Scotland international’s signature, tying him to a deal running until the end of the season.

Grant Hanley has left Norwich City to link up with Birmingham City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking to Blues TV, he said: "I am delighted to be here. I knew January was going to be a chance for me to move somewhere and get more minutes on the pitch.

“As soon as I heard Birmingham were interested, and I spoke to the manager, I was delighted to then get it done.

"I am really looking forward to it. Obviously the team are in a fantastic position in the league and still in a couple of cup competitions as well so there are a lot of games to be played.