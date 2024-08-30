Sheffield United and Burnley dealt transfer blow as West Bromwich Albion sign winger
Both the Blades and the Clarets were strongly linked with the wideman, who the latter had reportedly agreed a £2.5m deal to sign. However, he has instead returned to The Hawthorns after a productive loan spell in the Midlands last term.
He has signed a four-year deal with the Baggies, making the move back to the Championship for an undisclosed fee. After putting pen to paper, Johnston said: “I’m really happy to be here. Driving down the M6 last night I couldn’t stop smiling and I’m buzzing to be here.
“From day one here I got off to a really good start, the fans took to me, and I took to them right away. I felt the love the full time I was here last year and I’m just buzzing to be back.”
Johnston joined the Baggies on loan in the winter window and quickly adapted to life in the second tier of English football. He thrived under the tutelage of West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances.
Corberan said: “Mikey is a player who needs no introduction to this club, and I am happy he is back with us. The impact he made with us last season cannot be underestimated and he adds proven quality to our squad.
“At just 25 his best years are still ahead of him, and this is a signing which shows the long-term ambitions of our club. Mikey has shown his commitment to the club and its fans, who I am sure will be excited to see him back in our shirt.”
