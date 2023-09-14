All Sections
Sheffield United and Leeds United had 'interest' in Nottingham Forest man during summer transfer window

Sheffield United and Leeds United reportedly registered interest in midfielder Jonjo Shelvey during the summer transfer window.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST

The 31-year-old is said to be close to joining Turkish outfit Rizespor, despite having only joined Forest in January.

However, according to The Telegraph, Shelvey did have offers from England and there were registrations of interest by Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley.

Shelvey has slipped down the pecking order at Forest and his last appearance for the club was back in April.

Jonjo Shelvey is seemingly on his way out of Nottingham Forest. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesJonjo Shelvey is seemingly on his way out of Nottingham Forest. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Jonjo Shelvey is seemingly on his way out of Nottingham Forest. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of his final Forest outings was at Elland Road, when Leeds secured a 2-1 victory over Steve Cooper’s side.

Although neither Leeds or Sheffield United recruited Shelvey, both clubs have bolstered their midfield ranks.

Leeds made two late additions to their midfield with the additions of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.

Sheffield United landed free agent Tom Davies following his departure from Everton and also secured the services of Anis Slimane, Vinicius Souza and Gustavo Hamer.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestBurnleyEngland