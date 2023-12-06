Sheffield United and Luton Town 'set to make a bid' for Danish goalkeeper

The 24-year-old is currently on the books of Lyngby in his native Denmark, although is said to have attracted interest from England. According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, both the Blades and the Hatters are set to make offers in the January transfer window.

Luton have reportedly had Kikkenborg watched, although a tempting offer may be required with the stopper under contract until 2026. Whether Sheffield United pursue the goalkeeper or not may depend on how highly he is rated by new Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Wilder is set to take charge of Sheffield United for the first time since his return tonight (December 6), when Liverpool visit Bramall Lane. Although it remains to be seen whether a bid for Kikkenborg materialises, January reinforcements do not appear unlikely in South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United have been linked with Danish goalkeeper Mads Kikkenborg. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sheffield United sit rock bottom of the Premier League table, despite bringing in a number of players on board during the summer. Despite additions, the Blades have missed influential duo Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.