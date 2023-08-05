According to Mail Online, the Blades have registered an interest in the 21-year-old following the conclusion of his loan spell at Rangers. However, their Premier League counterparts Nottingham Forest are also said to be an interested party.

Sheffield United are working to prepare their squad for life back in the top flight and recently recruited USA international Auston Trusty from Arsenal on a permanent basis.

They have now been linked with Trusty’s international teammate, attacking midfielder Tillman. Although he has yet to establish himself as a regular in the Bundesliga, Tillman impressed in the Scottish Premier League with Rangers last season. He registered 10 goals in 28 league outings and also featured regularly for the Gers in the Champions League.

Tillman was born in Germany and represented the country of his birth at various youth levels before pledging his international allegiance to the United States. His older brother, LAFC’s Timothy Tillman, is also a former Germany youth international.