Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as teams prepare for their next games

Sheffield United are on the verge of promotion to the Premier League and Middlesbrough will be looking to join them via the play-offs. Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are both fighting for survival at the other end of the table.

Hull City have nothing to play for and will have one eye on the summer as they prepare for their first full campaign under Liam Rosenior. Here is a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship at the moment...

Birmingham City eye pair

Birmingham City are taking a look at Portsmouth youngster Adam Payce on trial, as per The News. The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to leave Fratton Park.

The Blues are also interested in snapping up Larne striker Lee Bonis this summer, according to the Daily Mail. He has scored 15 goals this term and is also said to be on Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Pompey’s radar.

Wigan Athletic open to letting player leave

The Daily Record claim Wigan are open to selling Graeme Shinnie on a permanent basis this summer. The midfielder made the switch to the DW Stadium from Derby County but has spent this campaign out on loan at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. He is said to be a ‘key target’ for the Scottish Premiership outfit ahead of the next transfer window with his parent club set to be relegated to League One.

Sheffield United star wanted